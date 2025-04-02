Catholic World News

Ecumenical group denounces Israeli displacement of Palestinians

April 02, 2025

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: An ecumenical group of Christian leaders has denounced Israeli military efforts against Palestinians, saying: “To expel the Palestinians from their homeland is not only an act of violence; it is a sacrilege.”

The group, “A Jerusalem Voice for Justice,” reported that the Israeli military is now “carrying out the largest displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank from their homes since 1967.” Their report charged that 40,000 Palestinians have been driven from their homes, and “the annexation of Palestinian territories by Israel may be imminent.” The group denounced as “misguided” the belief that “God wants Israel to annex our homeland.”

The statement was signed by Archbishop Michel Sabbah, the retired Catholic Patriarch of Jerusalem, and by Lutheran Bishop Munib Younan; Sawsan Bitar, coordinator of the Sabeel Ecumenical Center; Palestinian theologian John Munayer; Jesuit Father David Neuhaus; and Father Frans Bouwen of the Missionaries of Africa.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!