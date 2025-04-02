Catholic World News

Kentucky lawmakers defy court decision, order return of Ten Commandments monument to capitol

April 02, 2025

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: Defying a 2002 court decision, Kentucky lawmakers have passed a resolution ordering the return of a Ten Commandments monument to the state capitol. The resolution took effect after Gov. Andy Beshear neither signed nor vetoed the measure.

The Ten Commandments monument, donated to the state capitol in 1971, was removed in 2002 following a federal court decision. The new resolution states that the legal justification for the 2002 court decision “has been abandoned by the United States Supreme Court, and is no longer good law.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!