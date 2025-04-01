Catholic World News

Vatican update on papal health

April 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an April 1 update on the health of Pope Francis, the Vatican press office has disclosed that the Pontiff’s recovery is continuing, but still has not determined whether the Pope will be able to participate in public liturgical events of Holy Week.

The Pope’s blood work is normal, and an X-ray has shown “an improvement in his lungs,” reported Matteo Bruni, the director of the Vatican press office. Doctors treating the Pope have been able to decrease the use of supplemental oxygen, providing high-flow oxygen “mainly at night and as necessary.”

Pope Francis is working at his desk each day, but has not resumed meetings, except with “health personnel, as well as his closest collaborators.” He continues physical therapy, and has shown improvement in “motor skills, breathing, and the use of his voice.”

