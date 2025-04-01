Catholic World News

Trump administration withholding some Planned Parenthood funding

April 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Trump administration is withholding funding from Planned Parenthood offices, which are suspected of violating new federal policies “including prohibitions on promotion of diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Nine state affiliates of Planned Parenthood have been notified of the temporary block on fund from the Title X family-planning program.

