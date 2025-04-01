Catholic World News

Trump administration withholding some Planned Parenthood funding

April 01, 2025

Continue to this story on Politico

CWN Editor's Note: The Trump administration is withholding funding from Planned Parenthood offices, which are suspected of violating new federal policies “including prohibitions on promotion of diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Nine state affiliates of Planned Parenthood have been notified of the temporary block on fund from the Title X family-planning program.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

Tue1 April
Lent

Tuesday of the Fourth Week of Lent

Image for Tuesday of the Fourth Week of Lent

The mercy of God is not an invitation to sin. He may forgive us and take away the punishment due to sin. But let us not take it as an encouragement to sin more freely. The warning which Christ has just given to the man cured of his long infirmity is also meant for us: “See, you are well again; now sin no more, for…

Learn more about this day.

April Calendar
