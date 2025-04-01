Catholic World News

‘John Paul II effect’ seen in Latin America’s fertility rise

April 01, 2025

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: A Notre Dame researcher suggests that a rise in fertility in Latin America may be traced to the 13 visits to the region by Pope John Paul II.

Economist Lakshmi Iyer points to a significant rise in birth rates in Latin America—resulting in an estimated quarter-million children, and says, “These results indicate that people are really listening to what the Pope has to say.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!