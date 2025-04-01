Catholic World News

Evangelical organizations join USCCB in lamenting potential impact of deportations

April 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops’ Department of Migration and Refugee Services—joined by the National Association of Evangelicals, World Relief, and the Center for the Study of Global Christianity at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary—have published “One Part of the Body: The Potential Impact of Deportations on American Christian Families.”

“Roughly one in 12 Christians in the United States are vulnerable to deportation or live with a family member who could be deported,” the report states. “Our prayer with this report is that American Christians will recognize that these proposed deportations—to whatever extent they ultimately become a reality—are not just a policy issue, but a dynamic that will impact us, disciples of Jesus who are knit together in unity under Christ.”

