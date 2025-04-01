Catholic World News

‘Everything comes from the Spirit,’ Pope tells Italian bishops’ synodal assembly

April 01, 2025

Pope Francis has sent a message to the second synodal assembly of Italy’s dioceses, which is taking place at the Vatican, in Paul VI Audience Hall, from March 31 to April 3.

“It is the final stage of the pastoral and social journey you have made over the last five years,” the Pope wrote in his message, dated March 28 and released three days later. “So many initiatives, so many meetings, so many good practices: everything comes from the Spirit.”

After reflecting on Christian joy—which is “never exclusive, but always inclusive,” and “does not avoid the cross, but springs from the certainty that the Lord never leaves us alone”—the Pope wrote:

Let yourselves be guided by the creative harmony that is generated by the Holy Spirit. The Church is not made up of majorities or minorities, but of the holy faithful people of God who walk in history, enlightened by the Word and by the Spirit. Go ahead with joy and wisdom!

“More than a thousand participants, including bishops, diocesan delegates and guests, are called to discuss in particular the propositions, the fruit of ecclesial discernment carried out in recent years, especially on the renewal of pastoral practices, missionary formation of the baptized and co-responsibility in leading the community,” the Vatican newspaper reported. “The propositions, after approval, will be delivered to the bishops so that they can indicate orientations and choices to be made.”

The first synodal assembly took place in Rome last November, at the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls; the Pope wrote a message to that assembly as well.

