Trappistine monastery designated jubilee pilgrimage site

April 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an uncommon move, Bishop Orazio Piazza of Viterbo, Italy, recently designated a monastery of 70 cloistered Trappistine nuns as a diocesan jubilee pilgrimage site.

Pilgrims often speak of the “big and true questions that people carry in their hearts, many situations, even painful ones, that they experience and that they entrust to us so that we can bring them into our prayers,” said Sister Giovanna Maria, OCSO, a nun there.

The participation of pilgrims in the sacred liturgy, she continued, “rekindles a nostalgia for God, for silence, for prayer and gives birth to hope in hearts: the hope that what we experience has a meaning, that there is a good plan for us, that our sins can be forgiven, that God can be met, listened to, known.”

