Pope appoints 85-year-old to govern 2 Eastern-rite jurisdictions

April 01, 2025

In a rare move, Pope Francis has appointed an 85-year-old retired bishop as apostolic administrator of two Eastern-rite jurisdictions.

Bishop Vartán Waldir Boghossian, SDB, will administer the Armenian Catholic Eparchy of St. Gregory of Narek, headquartered in Buenos Aires. Bishop Boghossian previously led the eparchy from its foundation in 1989 until his retirement in 2018; his successor, Bishop Pablo León Hakimian, died last November.

Bishop Boghossian will also administer the Armenian Catholic Apostolic Exarchate of Latin America and Mexico, headquartered in São Paulo. Bishop Boghossian previously led the apostolic exarchate from its foundation in 1981 until his retirement in 2018; Bishop Hakimian concurrently governed the apostolic exarchate as well.

The March 31 dual appointment comes less than two weeks after Pope Francis appointed retired Bishop Gerald Kicanas, as apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Tucson. The Chicago priest and auxiliary bishop led the Arizona diocese from 2003 until his retirement in 2017.

