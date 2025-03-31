Catholic World News

‘Proclaim the Gospel with confidence,’ Pope tells Czech faithful

March 31, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to the bishops, priests, religious, and laity taking part in the Czech national pilgrimage for the 2025 jubilee year, Pope Francis recalled the example of saints who “bore the light of the Gospel with courage and patience, even in places where it seemed impossible.”

“Their example teaches us that the Christian mission is not based on visible results, but on faithfulness to God,” the Pope wrote in his message, dated March 26 and released three days later. “We too are called to proclaim the Gospel with confidence, without fearing difficulties and obstacles.”

