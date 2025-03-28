Catholic World News

Arizona parents credit Cardinal Pell for child’s ‘miracle’ healing

March 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: An 18-month-old boy who fell into a swimming pool and did not breath for 52 minutes has recovered fully, after his parents prayed for the intercession of the late Cardinal George Pell.

Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney reported the inexplicable healing during an event at Campion College, inaugurating a new building dedicated to the cardinal. Archbishop Fisher relayed the news that the boy, named Vincent, had been sent home from a hospital in Arizona, showing no ill effects from the accident.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

