Cardinal Parolin encourages nations to ‘choose path of negotiation’

March 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an address to COMECE (the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU), the Pope’s Secretary of State said that “war is always a defeat for humanity” and that “dialogue remains the only viable path.”

“The Holy See has always championed dialogue as the most effective means of resolving disputes,” said Cardinal Pietro Parolin. “We encourage all nations to choose the path of negotiation over confrontation.”

“The European Union was built on the principles of solidarity, respect for human dignity, and justice,” he added. “These values must not be abandoned in times of difficulty but rather strengthened.”

