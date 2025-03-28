Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper article describes Deneen as most ‘interesting of Trump’s intellectuals’

March 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an article written for the international news section of L’Osservatore Romano, Lorenzo Castellani described Professor Patrick Deneen of the University of Notre Dame as “undoubtedly the most rigorous and interesting of Trump’s intellectuals.”

Castellani, a research fellow at Luiss University in Rome, discussed Deneen’s 2023 book, Regime Change: Toward a Postliberal Future. Castellani concluded by describing it as “an important book for understanding what mentality, what values, what objectives are shared by at least some of those who surround Donald Trump in the White House today.”

