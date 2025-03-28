Catholic World News

Kentucky lawmakers overturn ban on ‘conversion therapy’

March 28, 2025

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: Kentucky lawmakers have overturned Gov. Andy Beshear’s 2024 executive order banning “conversion therapy” for minors.

The executive order defined conversion therapy as “any practice, treatment, or intervention that seeks or purports to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity, including efforts to change behaviors or gender expressions or to eliminate or reduce sexual or romantic attractions or feelings toward individuals of the same gender.”

The governor vetoed the legislation overturning his executive order; lawmakers, in turn, overrode his veto, by margins of 78-20 in the state house and 31-6 in the state senate.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!