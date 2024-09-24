Catholic World News

Kentucky governor bans conversion therapy

September 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky has issued an executive order banning conversion therapy on minors in his state.

The executive order defines conversion therapy as “any practice, treatment, or intervention that seeks or purports to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity, including efforts to change behaviors or gender expressions or to eliminate or reduce sexual or romantic attractions or feelings toward individuals of the same gender.”

