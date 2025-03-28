Catholic World News

Ivory Coast bishops rue exclusion of candidates from presidential ballot

March 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Following the exclusion of three leading opposition candidates from the provisional presidential ballot, the bishops of Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast) called on authorities “to ensure a peaceful climate and an electoral process without the exclusion of any candidate,” the Fides news agency reported.

“Ivory Coast is at a crucial turning point in its history,” said Bishop Marcellin Yao Kouadio, president of the bishops’ conference. “We therefore call for strengthening its ethical foundations and democratic legitimacy by deciding to politically include all candidates for a fair, transparent, and peaceful presidential election.”

The West African nation of 30 million (map) is 39% Christian (23% Catholic), 36% Muslim, and 25% ethnic religionist.

