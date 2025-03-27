Catholic World News

President Trump’s actions show ‘pattern of cruelty,’ sisters charge

March 27, 2025

» Continue to this story on Sisters of the Holy Cross

CWN Editor's Note: The Sisters of the Holy Cross, a religious institute headquartered in Notre Dame, Indiana, charged that President Trump’s “executive actions show a pattern of cruelty that shocks the conscience.”

Citing the “dismantling of USAID programs,” “abandonment of the refugee resettlement program,” “sudden firings of civil servants,” “targeting of immigrant communities,” and “stepping back from the country’s commitment to the environment,” the sisters stated that “these and other edicts represent a crisis of morality and compel us to speak and say that such actions are not of God ... They are a betrayal of the fundamental teachings of Christ.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.