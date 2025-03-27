Catholic World News

Nuncio hails Jordan’s work on behalf of peace

March 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Giovanni Pietro Dal Toso, the apostolic nuncio to Jordan, praised the nation’s government for its efforts to contain the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and “find a solution, together with other Arab countries.”

“Jordan is trying not only to mediate, but also to promote real help to the Palestinians,” he told AsiaNews, the agency of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions.

The nuncio’s remarks follow a January visit to the nation by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Pope’s Secretary of State, during which he praised the nation’s king for promoting interfaith harmony and welcoming refugees.

