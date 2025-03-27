Catholic World News

Nearly 850 who allege clerical abuse compensated in France since 2022

March 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In the past three years, 1,580 people who allege they experienced sexual abuse in the Church have applied for compensation to the French bishops’ National Independent Authority for Recognition and Reparation.

The body, which has 22 case workers, has rendered 852 decisions, 99% of which have involved financial compensation. The average compensation in 2024 was $39,350; the maximum possible compensation is $64,800.

“Among the applicants, 66% are men, and 34% are women,” according to the report. “The average age is 61,” and “52% of victims were between 11 and 15 years old”—suggesting that the latter half of the 1970s was the epicenter of the clerical abuse scandal in France.

