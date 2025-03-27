Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat renews call to eradicate modern slavery

March 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See’s Permanent Observer to the Organization of American States called for “unanimous” efforts to eradicate modern-day slavery.

“If we close our eyes and ears to this phenomenon today, we, too, will be complicit in it,” Msgr. Juan Antonio Cruz Serrano said on March 25, the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

(Vatican News, the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, inaccurately referred to Msgr. Cruz Serrano as an archbishop in its article. The Spanish priest is not a bishop.)

