500 priests expected at Jubilee of Missionaries of Mercy

March 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Five hundred of the world’s 1,258 Missionaries of Mercy are expected at the Jubilee of Priests Instituted as Missionaries of Mercy, which will take place at the Vatican from March 28-30 as part of the 2025 jubilee year.

During and after the Extraordinary Jubilee of Mercy (2015-16), the Holy See has granted Missionaries of Mercy the faculties to absolve sins whose absolution is reserved to the Apostolic See (Canons 1370, 1379, 1382, 1384, 1386, 1387).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

