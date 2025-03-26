Catholic World News

Chicago archdiocese, in lawsuit, charges ‘racketeering’ scheme of false abuse claims

March 26, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Chicago has filed suit claiming that a “racketeering enterprise” has formed to file numerous false abuse claims.

According to the lawsuit, more than a dozen false claims have been filed by a group that includes “convicted felons and known gang members.” Participants in the scheme discussed their plans during prison phone calls, the lawsuit alleges.

All of the claims involve charges of abuse by Daniel McCormick, a laicized priest whose notoriety apparently made him a target for charges. One participant in the scheme reportedly told others that he had made a successful claim against McCormick although he had no contact with the former priest.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!