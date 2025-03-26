Catholic World News

Chaldean Patriarch seeks new voting system for Iraqi Christian minority

March 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Sako has called for a change in the way members of Iraq’s Christian minority are elected to seats in the country’s parliament.

Five seats are reserved for Christians. Of these, four are now held by members of the Babylon Movement, founded by Rayan al-Kildani, who claims to be the political leader of Iraq’s Christians—a claim that the Chaldean prelate disputes.

Cardinal Sako has suggested allowing only Christians to vote for the Christian parliament members. The existing system allows all registered voters to participate in the selection of minority representatives.

