Vatican newspaper draws attention to Sudan massacre

March 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “Strage al mercato” [Massacre at the market], the Vatican newspaper devoted the most prominent front-page coverage in its March 25 edition to a Sudanese military airstrike on a market in North Darfur.

The Vatican newspaper described the airstrike, part of the civil war in Sudan, as “a horrific massacre, with hundreds of civilians dead and dozens seriously injured.”

