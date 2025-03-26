Catholic World News

USCCB welcomes new Vatican pro-life document

March 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities welcomed a new Vatican document that calls on every diocese to develop a plan for pro-life initiatives.

Bishop Daniel Thomas of Toledo, Ohio, said that “this framework affirms our own Walking with Moms in Need nationwide and parish-based initiative ... As noted in the framework, all of this involves the formation and engagement of the laity, with the encouragement of their pastors.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

