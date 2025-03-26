Catholic World News

Ethiopian prelate fears new war

March 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: An Ethiopian bishop warned that “instability in our region continues to persist, tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea are increasing, and the country could be engulfed in a very bloody confrontation.”

“God forbid that the factions involved start a new war in Tigray, which has already suffered enormously,” said Bishop Tesfaselassie Medhin, who leads the Eastern-rite Eparchy of Adigrat, in an interview with the Fides news agency. (The Tigray War, which took place from 2020 to 2022, led to up to 600,000 civilian deaths and displaced over 3.5 million people.)

Bishop Mehin also said that “the division between local politicians and the sudden interruption of USAID funding are severely penalizing millions of people.”

