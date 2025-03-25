Catholic World News

New papal goals for abuse commission

March 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, which is meeting in Rome this week, Pope Francis said that the group’s goal is “not a blanket to be spread over emergencies, but one of the foundations on which to build communities faithful to the Gospel.”

The Pope set three goals for the commission: better collaboration with other offices of the Roman Curia; a pastoral approach particularly to victims of abuse; and alliances with relevant groups outside the Church “so that protection may become a universal language.”

