Indianapolis archdiocese: Eucharistic ‘miracle’ had natural causes

March 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: After investigating reports of a possible Eucharistic miracle, the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, Indiana, has concluded that the phenomenon had natural causes.

The archdiocese said that a scientific analysis of red spots that had been found on a consecrated host determined that they were caused by “a common bacteria found on all humans.” There was no trace of human blood, the report added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

