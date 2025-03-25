Catholic World News

Indianapolis archdiocese: Eucharistic ‘miracle’ had natural causes

March 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: After investigating reports of a possible Eucharistic miracle, the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, Indiana, has concluded that the phenomenon had natural causes.

The archdiocese said that a scientific analysis of red spots that had been found on a consecrated host determined that they were caused by “a common bacteria found on all humans.” There was no trace of human blood, the report added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Tue25 March
Lent

Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord

Image for Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord

Again Lent's austerity is interrupted as we solemnly keep a feast in honor of the Annunciation. The Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord is a mystery that belongs to the temporal rather than to the sanctoral cycle in the Church's calendar. For the feast commemorates the most sublime moment in the…

Learn more about this day.

March Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: