Vatican spokesman reflects on Pope’s hospital stay

March 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an editorial written after Pope Francis left Gemelli Hospital, a leading Vatican spokesman said that the Pope has “shown us that suffering and weakness can become opportunities for evangelical witness, a testament to a God who became Man, suffered with us, and accepted annihilation on the cross.”

“We thank him for sharing that, from his hospital room, war seemed even more absurd to him; for reminding us of the need to disarm the world rather than rearm it by stuffing arsenals with new instruments of death; and for praying and offering his suffering for peace, which remains so fragile today,” added Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication.

