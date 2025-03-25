Catholic World News

3 churches built, reopened in China

March 25, 2025

In recent days in China, a new church has been dedicated, and two churches have been rededicated and reopened, according to Fides, the news agency of the Pontifical Mission Societies.

The new church was dedicated in Yiwu, a city of 1.9 million in Zhejiang province (map). The reopened churches are located in Shanghai, China’s largest city. All three churches are dedicated to St. Joseph.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!