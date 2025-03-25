Catholic World News

3 churches built, reopened in China

March 25, 2025

In recent days in China, a new church has been dedicated, and two churches have been rededicated and reopened, according to Fides, the news agency of the Pontifical Mission Societies.

The new church was dedicated in Yiwu, a city of 1.9 million in Zhejiang province (map). The reopened churches are located in Shanghai, China’s largest city. All three churches are dedicated to St. Joseph.

 

