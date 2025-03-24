Catholic World News

Desecration of church in Orissa, India

March 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Vandals desecrated a Catholic church in the state of Orissa, India, on March 21.

Msgr. Niranjan Sualsingh informed parishioners of Holy Family church in Titilagarh that thieves had broken into a collection box, destroyed a statue, and taken the tabernacle with the Eucharistic species. “The acts of sacrilege and vandalism have deeply wounded our community,” he said.

