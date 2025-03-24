Catholic World News

Desecration of church in Orissa, India

March 24, 2025

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Vandals desecrated a Catholic church in the state of Orissa, India, on March 21.

Msgr. Niranjan Sualsingh informed parishioners of Holy Family church in Titilagarh that thieves had broken into a collection box, destroyed a statue, and taken the tabernacle with the Eucharistic species. “The acts of sacrilege and vandalism have deeply wounded our community,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

