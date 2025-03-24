Catholic World News

Nigeria: one priest freed, another kidnapped

March 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: One Catholic priest was freed from kidnappers on Sunday, March 23. But another was kidnapped that same day.

Father Stephen Echezona was set free by police and military forces in a successful joint operation in Ihiala, in the southeast of the country. He had been seized by gunmen at a gas station, but his abductors abandoned him and fled after an exchange of gunfire with police.

However in nearby Oguta, Father John Ubaechu was seized as he traveled to an annual retreat for priests. The Archdiocese of Owerri issued a call for prayers for his safe release.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

