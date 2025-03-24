Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin sees AI as ‘exciting’ but ‘fearful’ tool

March 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a Vatican conference on AI and children, the Pope’s Secretary of State described AI as an “exciting and fearful tool at the same time.”

“It is essential that governments, technology companies, educators, civil society and religious institutions work together to reflect on ethical regulations and governance frameworks, as well as data transparency and child-centered policies,” said Cardinal Pietro Parolin. “It is not only essential to ensure children’s safety, privacy and respect for their dignity, but also to protect them from the harm caused by artificial intelligence.”

“It is equally essential to ensure transparency, accountability and equity to make artificial intelligence more beneficial for every child,” he added.

