Pontifical academy hosts conference on AI and children

March 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Academy of Sciences has organized a two-day conference on the “Risks and Opportunities of AI for Children: A Common Commitment for Safeguarding Children” (booklet).

The conference “aims to bring together representatives from the tech industry, faith-based institutions, academia, civil society, children and young people, and survivors of abuse to address the urgent issue of safe and ethical use of AI for children’s wellbeing,” according to the pontifical academy, an advisory body established in 1936.

The World Childhood Foundation and the Pontifical Gregorian University’s Institute of Anthropology are cosponsoring the March 21-22 event.

