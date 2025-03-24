Catholic World News

Seoul archbishop rues climate of ‘hatred, conflict, and division’ between North, South Korea

March 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-Taick of Seoul, South Korea, said in a recent homily that “the current situation on the Korean peninsula is dominated by the mechanism of hatred, conflict, and division, rather than love, reconciliation, and unity.”

As he marked the 30th anniversary of an archdiocesan committee for Korean reconciliation, the prelate called on the faithful to “take courage so that we can continue on our path of national reconciliation and remember our mission for peace in this country: inter-Korean reconciliation and the evangelization of all people.”

“Amid the current tensions and conflicts on the Korean peninsula, your efforts to open a new chapter of reconciliation are more valuable than ever,” said Archbishop Giovanni Gaspari, who was also present at the Mass. “The Holy See follows these efforts with great attention and joins in prayer for the peaceful reunification of the Korean peninsula.”

