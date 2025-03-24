Catholic World News

Pope returns to residence after 5-week hospitalization

March 24, 2025

Pope Francis returned to his residence on March 23 following a 38-day stay in Gemelli Hospital.

Doctors there said that the Pope will need two months of convalescent care at his residence as he continues his recovery from double pneumonia.

“Rather than go directly home, Pope Francis was driven through the center of Rome to the Basilica of St. Mary Major,” but did not enter the basilica, Catholic News Service reported. “Television footage of the pope, seated in the front seat of a white Fiat, showed he was using oxygen through a nasal tube.”

Immediately before his departure from the hospital, the Pope appeared at the balcony window of his hospital room to bless the crowd (video, 8:30-10:15). Conveyed in a wheelchair, he gestured to the crowd not to applaud, said a few words about a woman in the crowd with a bouquet of flowers, and imparted a blessing.

