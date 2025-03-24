Catholic World News

Pope returns to residence after 5-week hospitalization

March 24, 2025

Pope Francis returned to his residence on March 23 following a 38-day stay in Gemelli Hospital.

Doctors there said that the Pope will need two months of convalescent care at his residence as he continues his recovery from double pneumonia.

“Rather than go directly home, Pope Francis was driven through the center of Rome to the Basilica of St. Mary Major,” but did not enter the basilica, Catholic News Service reported. “Television footage of the pope, seated in the front seat of a white Fiat, showed he was using oxygen through a nasal tube.”

Immediately before his departure from the hospital, the Pope appeared at the balcony window of his hospital room to bless the crowd (video, 8:30-10:15). Conveyed in a wheelchair, he gestured to the crowd not to applaud, said a few words about a woman in the crowd with a bouquet of flowers, and imparted a blessing.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Mon24 March
Lent

Monday of the Third Week of Lent

Image for Monday of the Third Week of Lent

The Liturgy today is concerned with Baptism. Water by itself cannot cleanse leprosy; but God can use it to do so. If God can cleanse the leprosy of the body with water there is no reason why he cannot use it to wash leprosy of soul. The second point which the Liturgy intends to bring home to us is that God’s…

Learn more about this day.

March Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: