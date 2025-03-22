Catholic World News

Pope to leave hospital Sunday

March 22, 2025

Pope Francis will be discharged from Gemelli Hospital on Sunday, and will return to his residence at the Vatican’s Casa Marta, the Vatican has announced.

Earlier the Vatican had announced that the Pontiff would make his first public appearance in five weeks on Sunday, greeting the faithful from the window of his hospital suite. The Pope is not expected to speak at this audience; his prepared remarks will be read by an aide.

Doctors said that the Pope’s condition has improved dramatically in the past week, allowing for his discharge from the hospital. The double pneumonia that brought him to the Gemelli has been resolved.

However the doctors also cautioned that the Pope’s overall recovery would take some time, and they have advised at least two months of convalescent care. He will continue to receive therapy at his Vatican residence.

Dr. Sergio Alfieri, the head of the medical team treating the Pontiff, confirmed that Pope Francis has lost his voice. He said this is a common result of double pneumonia, he said, and should be only temporary.

