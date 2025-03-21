Catholic World News

Papal health update, March 21

March 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis no longer requires mechanical ventilation when he sleeps, doctors are reducing the use of high-flow oxygen to assist his breathing, and his condition remains stable, the Vatican press office announced on Friday afternoon.

However, the Vatican said, “the doctors have not yet given any indication regarding his discharge from the hospital.”

In a more disturbing statement, during an interview with the Italian daily La Repubblica, Cardinal Victor Fernandez, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, said that “the Pope must learn to speak again.” Pope Francis has not lost the ability to speak; he recorded an audio message to the faithful on March 6. But at that time his voice was weak, his speech unclear, and his breathing labored.

Cardinal Fernandez expressed confidence that the Pope would recover and continue his leadership. But when asked whether he would return to action before Easter, the cardinal replied: “I don’t think so.”

