After IVF nightmares, patients have few protections

March 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an inside look at the business of in vitro fertilization (IVF)—a rarity for the mainstream media—NBC finds that clients have few protections in an industry that has avoided regulation. The NBC probe uncovered hundreds of lawsuits against IVF practitioners.

