Vatican ‘foreign minister’ decries ‘culture of death’

March 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: As he celebrated Mass on March 21 for ambassadors to the Holy See, who had gathered to pray for the health of Pope Francis, Archbishop Paul Gallagher used his homily to denounce “those who constantly feed the culture of death.”

The Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States pointed to warfare in “martyred Ukraine, in Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and in other places of conflict.” He lamented: “The world thus becomes a theater of clashes between ethnicities and civilizations, cultures, and religions.”

The archbishop praised people “who have fought for human dignity, who struggled against dictatorships, tyranny, and injustices—even if they did not always share the Christian faith or a religious faith.”

