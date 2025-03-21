Catholic World News

Recalling Dr. Jerome Lejeune, advocate for Down Syndrome children

March 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: On World Down Syndrome Day, March 21, Catholic News Agency recalls the enormous contributions of the late Dr. Jerome Lejeune, whose advocacy for Down Syndrome children probably cost him a Nobel Prize, but helped to make him a candidate for beatification.

