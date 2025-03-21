Catholic World News

Archbishop encourages Christians to remain in Syria

March 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Melkite Catholic archbishop of Homs encouraged Christians to remain in Syria following the killing of hundreds of Alawites and Christians.

Archbishop Jean-Abdo Arbach told Aid to the Church in Need that amid an economic crisis, “we are supporting our faithful in every sense of the word: paying rent, providing medication, food, and clothing, and also sustaining them spiritually, so that they feel close to God, to encourage them to remain in their land.”

He added:

I encourage people to wait, and to stay firm, because without the Christians, there can be no future for Syria. Christians are the roots of Syria, and Syria is the cradle of Christianity. In Damascus, we can still find the places where Saint Paul converted to Christianity in the first century. We still have first-century churches and monasteries, and we have kept Aramaic, the language Jesus spoke, alive.

