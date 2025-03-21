Catholic World News

Diplomat recalls 75th anniversary of Vatican-Indonesia relations

March 21, 2025

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The ambassador of Indonesia to the Holy See reflected on 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two parties—a relationship with increasing significance, as Indonesia is the world’s fourth most populous nation, behind India, China, and the United States.

Michael Trias Kuncahyono said that “Pope Francis’s visit to Indonesia and the signing of the Istiqlal Declaration last September were a crowning achievement of diplomatic relations.”

The ambassador also paid tribute to Father Frans van Lith (1863-1926), a Jesuit missionary, and to Archbishop Albertus Soegijapranata, SJ (1896-1963), a student of van Lith’s who became the nation’s first native bishop.

The Southeast Asian nation of 282 million (map) is 78% Muslim, 13% Christian (3% Catholic), and 2% ethnic religionist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!