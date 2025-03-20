Catholic World News

Former Vatican auditor vows to press case for justice

March 20, 2025

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Libero Milone, the Vatican’s former auditor general, vows to continue pursuing a lawsuit against the Vatican for wrongful dismissal, despite a ruling from the tribunal that prevents him from introducing much of the evidence to support his claim.

“Approximately half our claim, some 25 pages, needed to be removed to continue with the proceedings,” Milone tells the National Catholic Register. He reports that one of his lawyers resigned after receiving the tribunal’s ruling, “because he thinks that an injustice has been committed; the court is not being impartial.”

The Register, which obtained a copy of Milone’s initial complaint, provides examples of the items that the court refused to allow. Among them were Milone’s reference to “repeated requests” for information about a notorious London real-estate deal, a complaint of “obstructionism” by leading Vatican officials, and a statement that some activities of the Holy See were “highly incompatible with the mission entrusted to it by Providence.”

Milone, who was forced to resign—according to his lawsuit, because he had exposed corrupt activities—admits that he does not expect a favorable ruling on his appeal, but says: “We won’t give up.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

