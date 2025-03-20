Catholic World News

Cameroon: archbishop urges talks with separatists

March 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Andrew Nkea Fuanya of Bamenda is urging the government of Cameroon to open talks with English-speaking separatists, saying that negotiations offer the only reliable path to a secure peace.

At a conference chaired by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute , the archbishop said that separatist leaders “believe the government is not truly committed to solving this problem.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

