Canadian bishops denounce potential loss of tax-exempt status for Catholic organizations

March 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops warned that recommendations proposed by the House of Commons’ Standing Committee on Finance threaten the “very existence” of Catholic charitable organizations.

In a letter to the nation’s finance minister, the bishops wrote that “the Catholic charitable sector ... includes a wide range of community services and ministries, including foodbanks, soup kitchens, refugee resettlement programs, climate and social justice programs, daycares and schools, hospitals, long-term care homes and palliative care centers.”

The bishops explained:

The very existence of the kinds of Catholic charitable organizations and services listed above would be threatened by the implementation of Recommendations 429 and 430, which propose respectively to amend the Income Tax Act by no longer providing charitable status to “anti-abortion organizations” (cf. #429) and by removing “the privileged status of ‘advancement of religion’ as a charitable purpose” (cf. #430).

  • Posted by: feedback - Today 7:37 AM ET USA

    Sadly, the potential loss of funds appears to be the only thing that the Catholic Bishops of Canada would denounce.

Thu20 March
Lent

Thursday of the Second Week of Lent

Image for Thursday of the Second Week of Lent

Today's Station Church is St. Mary in Trastevere, rebuilt in the twelfth century. After St. Mary Major, it is considered the most beautiful church dedicated to Our Lady in Rome. The thought expressed in today’s first reading in Jeremias is one of the basic themes of the great prophets; it is to be…

Learn more about this day.

March Calendar ›
