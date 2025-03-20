Catholic World News

Nigerian film censors, bishops’ conference announce partnership

March 20, 2025

» Continue to this story on The Independent (Lagos)

CWN Editor's Note: Nigeria’s National Film and Video Censors Board has announced a partnership with the bishops’ conference to “promote a healthy screen culture,” the Lagos-based Independent reported.

Shaibu Husseini, who leads the censors’ board, “promised to involve the Catholic Church in the board’s efforts, particularly in campaigns promoting responsible media consumption and education,” according to the report.

“The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria deeply appreciates the board’s efforts in promoting values in society to ensure that film and media contents conform to our cultural and moral standards,” said Father Michael Umoh, the bishops’ national director of communications.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!