USCCB publishes guidebook for youth, young adult ministry

March 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops’ Secretariat of Laity, Marriage, Family Life, and Youth has published a 64-page guidebook for youth and young adult ministry.

The guidebook offers “concrete responses and strategies” for implementing Listen, Teach, Send, the bishops’ 2024 national pastoral framework for youth and young adult ministry.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

