Judge who invoked Jesus in questioning halts implementation of transgender military executive order

March 20, 2025

Nearly two months after President Trump revoked the Biden administration’s transgender policies, a federal district court has halted the implementation of an executive order barring individuals with gender dysphoria from serving in the military.



Judge Ana Reyes, a Biden appointee, wrote the 79-page decision. The Washington Blade, which describes itself as “America’s LGBTQ news source,” reported last year that Reyes is the “first LGBTQ federal judge in DC.”



In February, as the case was being adjudicated, Judge Reyes asked a Justice Department attorney, “Do you think Jesus would be, ‘Sounds right to me’? Or do you think Jesus would say, WTF?”

