Palermo parish vandalized and desecrated

March 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A parish in Palermo, Sicily, has been vandalized and desecrated.

“Unknown persons broke into the church,” stole “the chalice and the pyx containing the consecrated hosts,” and ransacked various rooms, Giornale di Sicilia reported. Vandalism was “carried out with disturbing contempt for religious symbols.”

